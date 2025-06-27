A Seminole family files a lawsuit after four-year-old is badly burned

A family has filed a lawsuit after their four-year-old boy caught on fire at the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum in Seminole last Saturday.

By: Stephanie Maniche

Family friends say the museum was having an event that included kids making smores inside.

Shortly after Ryker Corona had been given his smore by his mom, she heard an explosion and saw that it was her son on fire.

“As soon as it happened, he just kept saying, why did they have to catch me on fire, mom? Like, what did I do? Why did they catch me on fire? What I do,” said close family friend Makala Pevehouse.

Pevehouse said hand sanitizer spilled over into the grill causing the explosion.

Ryker had to be airlifted to Integris Baptist hospital in Oklahoma City where Pevehouse said he was suffering second degree burns on his face, arms, and chest.

News 9 was unable to speak with the family for an update, however, we have obtained court documents stating the museum was grossly negligent in causing the subject occurrence. It also states it violated premises liability duties and caused the plaintiff to suffer damages in excess of 10 million dollars.

News 9 reached out to the law firm representing the family and have yet to receive a response.

We also reached out to the museum and received a response saying their thoughts are with the injured child and family as they navigate recovery.

The statement also mentioned the steps the museum took surrounding the accident.