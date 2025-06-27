A Seminole family files a lawsuit after four-year-old is badly burned

A family has filed a lawsuit after their four-year-old boy caught on fire at the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum in Seminole last Saturday.  

Friday, June 27th 2025, 6:17 pm

By: Stephanie Maniche


Seminole, OK -

A family has filed a lawsuit after their four-year-old boy caught on fire at the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum in Seminole last Saturday.  

Family friends say the museum was having an event that included kids making smores inside. 

Shortly after Ryker Corona had been given his smore by his mom, she heard an explosion and saw that it was her son on fire. 

“As soon as it happened, he just kept saying, why did they have to catch me on fire, mom? Like, what did I do? Why did they catch me on fire? What I do,” said close family friend Makala Pevehouse.   

MORE: Family sues after 4-year-old severely burned at Seminole museum

Pevehouse said hand sanitizer spilled over into the grill causing the explosion.  

Ryker had to be airlifted to Integris Baptist hospital in Oklahoma City where Pevehouse said he was suffering second degree burns on his face, arms, and chest.  

News 9 was unable to speak with the family for an update, however, we have obtained court documents stating the museum was grossly negligent in causing the subject occurrence. It also states it violated premises liability duties and caused the plaintiff to suffer damages in excess of 10 million dollars.  

News 9 reached out to the law firm representing the family and have yet to receive a response.  

We also reached out to the museum and received a response saying their thoughts are with the injured child and family as they navigate recovery.  

The statement also mentioned the steps the museum took surrounding the accident.  

  1. Aligned with local authorities to review the accident, including review of the video footage, and gathered accounts from those in attendance.
  2. Gathered statements from staff and provided those to the local authorities.
  3. Launched an internal review with the executive team and staff to determine if any procedural or communication shortfalls occurred and conducted an initial review of the indoor s’more making device for any potential consumer/product warnings or issues.
Stephanie Maniche
Stephanie Maniche

Multimedia journalist Stephanie Maniche joined News 9 in January 2025. She has a passion for telling compelling stories that inform, engage and inspire communities. Stephanie previously worked in Alpena, MI and Wichita, KS.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 27th, 2025

June 28th, 2025

June 28th, 2025

June 27th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2025

June 28th, 2025

June 28th, 2025

June 28th, 2025