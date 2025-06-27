Rare albino catfish reeled in from Verdigris River by Oklahoma man

An Oklahoma man reels in a rare albino catfish. News 9's Lacey Swope weighs in.

By: Lacey Swope, Christian Hans

In a rare pull from the water, an Oklahoma man managed to reel in a one-in-a-million catfish from the Verdigris River.

Located in northeastern Oklahoma, the tributary joins the Arkansas River near Muskogee, feeding into the greater Mississippi watershed.

But for Darryl Lincecum, it's also his spot to angle in some catfish.

Lincecum, a native of Louisiana, moved to Oklahoma four years ago, but has a deep love for fishing for catfish.

News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope says she's never even seen an albino catfish, adding to its rarity.

"No, I've never seen one," Swope said. "But I also just wonder, does the fish sandwich taste the same?"