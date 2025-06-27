Rare albino catfish reeled in from Verdigris River by Oklahoma man

Friday, June 27th 2025, 10:18 am
In a rare pull from the water, an Oklahoma man managed to reel in a one-in-a-million catfish from the Verdigris River.
Located in northeastern Oklahoma, the tributary joins the Arkansas River near Muskogee, feeding into the greater Mississippi watershed.
But for Darryl Lincecum, it's also his spot to angle in some catfish.
Lincecum, a native of Louisiana, moved to Oklahoma four years ago, but has a deep love for fishing for catfish.
News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope says she's never even seen an albino catfish, adding to its rarity.
"No, I've never seen one," Swope said. "But I also just wonder, does the fish sandwich taste the same?"
Meteorologist Lacey Swope is an Okie through and through, having grown up in the small town of Kiefer. She joined the News 9 weather team in 2011, and you can catch her forecasts weekday mornings on News 9 This Morning and on News 9 at 9a. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, Lacey wanted to become a meteorologist to study the atmosphere every day and share her passion for weather with others.
June 28th, 2025
June 28th, 2025
June 28th, 2025
June 28th, 2025
June 28th, 2025