Oklahoma state and federal leaders push to increase health outcomes

By: Haley Hetrick

-

'Make Oklahoma Healthy Again' initiative:

MOHA is a state-level extension of the national Make America Healthy Again movement championed by President Donald Trump and Secretary Kennedy.

“For far too long, we have settled for food that has made us sicker as a nation,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “In Oklahoma, we’re choosing common sense, medical freedom, and personal responsibility. President Trump and Secretary Kennedy have led the charge nationally, I’m grateful for their support as we Make Oklahoma Healthy Again.”

“Thank you, Governor Stitt, for your visionary leadership to Make Oklahoma Healthy Again,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “You’ve led with action—bringing healthy food to public schools and prisons, eliminating fluoride from drinking water, and submitting a waiver to remove soda, candy, and other junk food from SNAP. These bold steps are helping protect and restore the health of all Oklahomans.”

Oklahoma SNAP changes request:

Governor Stitt formally submitted a federal waiver to prohibit the purchase of soda and candy using SNAP-EBT benefits.

“Our tax dollars are not going to continue to fund foods that are making people sick. We're asking that she allow us to take soda, candy and confectionary items off of the SNAP list,” said Stitt. “Eating healthy foods today is gonna reduce healthcare spending and dietary restrictions later on in life.”

Executive Order for review of public health policies:

At a rally in the Oklahoma State Capitol, Governor Stitt signed Executive Order 2025-13, which looks at public health policies dealing with water and food.

“I’m also gonna sign an executive order that continues to promote health in our state,” said Stitt.

The order directs state agencies who provide meals, like schools and prisons, to discontinue the use of harmful dyes in their meals.

Also part of the executive order, Governor Stitt has also told the Oklahoma Department of Health to stop recommending fluoride in the state’s water.

“Cities and water districts can still choose to do what they want based on their constituents and the science but it's no longer going to be a recommendation from the state health department,” said Stitt.

The executive order also establishes the MOHA Advisory Council and calls on state agencies to promote clean living, expand access to community wellness programs, and educate Oklahomans on how to reduce exposure to harmful chemicals in food, water, and daily life.

Concerns from local doctors:

“I think we do need to make Oklahoma healthier again. The issue is, fluoride, fluoridation public water fluoridation is one of the major health benefits that we've had over the last century including immunizations, appropriate immunizations, appropriate water fluoridation has been critical to improve Oklahoma and our nation's health,” said Dr. Steven Crawford, Chair of Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families.

“We do know that appropriate public water fluoridation prevents cavities and how do you help children get better nutrition when they don't have adequate dentition or teeth to be able to eat the food,” said Dr. Crawford.

“I think removing the candy and sugary drinks is not inappropriate but one of the things he didn't address is that many of the people that have SNAP benefits don't get enough resources to be able to buy healthy foods. I didn't hear that they were going to increase funding for children getting adequate nutrition, particularly during the summer but throughout the year,” said Dr. Crawford.

Hunger Free Oklahoma Concerns:

“Of course we all want Oklahomans to be more healthy. The approaches around food are really just kind of superficial tactics that aren't going to really have long term impacts and in some ways may undermine the health of some of our poorest neighbors,” said Chris Bernard, President and CEO of Hunger Free Oklahoma.

“When we start restricting what they can buy, that's a challenge we need to take a holistic approach and say how do we increase access for everybody and make the healthier choice the easier choice,” said Bernard.

Oklahoma legislation to ban certain food dyes:

Senator Kristen Thompson authored Senate Bill 4, which would restrict the use of synthetic food dyes in products marketed to children.

“This work has never been about headlines — it’s about health,” said Senator Thomspon. “We’ve laid a strong foundation with meaningful, bipartisan legislation, and I’m committed to seeing it through. I welcome all voices who are joining the conversation and turning their advocacy into policy action.”

The legislation was not heard on the senate floor in 2025, but it will be eligible to be picked up where it was left off in 2026.

Senator Thompson has also filed an official interim study to examine the effects of synthetic dyes and explore policy solutions to protect children’s health.