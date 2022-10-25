Tornado In Mustang Prompts Warning, Damages Building Across 3-Mile Area

-

Severe storms in Oklahoma spurred six tornadoes Monday morning and brought much-needed rain through the state.

One EF-0 tornado touched down roughly 6.5 miles West-Northwest of Mustang in Canadian County. The storm traveled three miles and spanned about 50 yards.

The News 9 Weather Team issued a tornado warning for the storm just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Mustang Public Schools moved students to shelter in the morning in response to the storm.

Related: Mustang High Shelters In Place During Storm, Parents Happy With Quick Action

Tornado chances dissipate Monday evening as more heavy rain and wind moves from Texas into Oklahoma.



