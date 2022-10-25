Tornado In Mustang Prompts Warning, Damages Building Across 3-Mile Area

Monday, October 24th 2022, 8:42 pm
Severe storms in Oklahoma spurred six tornadoes Monday morning and brought much-needed rain through the state.
One EF-0 tornado touched down roughly 6.5 miles West-Northwest of Mustang in Canadian County. The storm traveled three miles and spanned about 50 yards.
The News 9 Weather Team issued a tornado warning for the storm just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Mustang Public Schools moved students to shelter in the morning in response to the storm.
Tornado chances dissipate Monday evening as more heavy rain and wind moves from Texas into Oklahoma.
