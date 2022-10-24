Mustang High Shelters In Place During Storm, Parents Happy With Quick Action

-

As storms rolled through the Oklahoma City metro Monday morning, students in Mustang were forced to take shelter.

A EF-0 tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service on Monday afternoon.

Parents were sent an email that informed them students did shelter in place at the school.

News 9 spoke with two parents who were encouraged by the district’s quick actions.

“I think their top priority is and always has been the kid's safety," said Lindsay Atwell, a parent of a Mustang High School student.

“I've been here for about 3 years, I don't do well with tornado season at all," said Kelsey Meyer, parent.

During the shelter in place, Meyer’s son was able to send her texts, letting her know that he was safe.

“They took the kids into shelter pretty quickly before anything could happen," said Meyer.

Lindsay Atwell has a daughter at Mustang High, and says her daughter was also texting her during the shelter-in-place. Atwell says her daughter texted her "it's not a drill."

“I was a little nervous at first, but I know the school will take care of my kids," said Atwell.

“I was able to watch the news on channel 9 and there was a confirmed touchdown. So, I was very happy that the school took precautions."

News 9 issued our tornado warning just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Both Atwell and Meyer said they're glad for the school's response and think it is a good sign for future severe weather.

“I'd rather it be safety and a possible scare than not doing anything at all," said Meyer.

“They take care of our kids first and then we're informed later so I don't have any doubt that Mustang will do what's best for our children," said Atwell.



