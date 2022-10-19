Midwest City Woman Allegedly Pointing Gun At Officers Shot And Killed By Police

A Midwest City woman died at the hospital on Wednesday following a deadly encounter with police, according to police officials.

Midwest City officers were initially dispatched to the woman’s home to check on an argument between her and her husband. Police have not released the woman’s identity.

Hours later, it was hard to tell there was a deadly police shooting at the home located near Southeast 15th Street and South Douglas Boulevard.

Several neighbors reported hearing the officers’ gunshots late Tuesday night.

“I heard three pops,” neighbor Daniel Dugan said. “It was like pop, pop, pop, like that. I came out to look, and by that time, there was about four or five police cars lined on the street.”

Dugan was surprised when he heard the deadly shooting involved an armed woman.

“It’s terrible that happened,” Dugan said. “I don’t know what the situation was.”

Dugan said the shooting had long-time residents rattled.

“It’s mostly retired people, a lot of older people live here,” said Dugan. “I’m probably one of the youngest ones who lives here, you know?”

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the suspect was on the porch with a gun when officers arrived to her home. They allegedly ordered the woman to drop the gun several times.

“The person refused to do so and then brought the gun up and pointed it at the officers,” Porter said. “When they had to discharge their weapons and strike the subject.”

Porter described the shooting as a tragic situation.

“That was a split-second decision to make to protect themselves,” said Porter.

Porter said more information about the officers and the woman will be released at a later date.

Both officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.