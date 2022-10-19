Woman Brandishing Weapon Shot, Killed By Midwest City Officers, Police Say

By: News 9

-

A woman was shot and killed by police Tuesday night in Midwest City after pointing a weapon at officers, police said.

Midwest City Police said the initial report came in around 10:30 as a domestic call in a neighborhood just west of Carl Albert High School near Southeast 15th Street and Post Road.

Officers said they ordered the woman to drop the weapon and he refused. She allegedly brought the weapon up, and the officers shot her.

"It's a tragic situation. The officers didn't have a choice, and afterwards they administered first aid to the person and helpd (her) until the paramedics arrived," said Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died.