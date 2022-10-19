Gov. Stitt Reaffirms Head Of State Medical Marijuana Authority


Wednesday, October 19th 2022, 6:54 am

By: News 9


Gov. Stitt said the current leader of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will run the agency when it transitions to an independent state agency.

Adria Berry has led the agency for the past year, and oversaw the OMMA's "Hard Reset" to catch up on inspections and license compliance.

OMMA will separate from the state health department on Nov. 1.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 18th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022