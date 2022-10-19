Gov. Stitt Reaffirms Head Of State Medical Marijuana Authority

Wednesday, October 19th 2022, 6:54 am
Gov. Stitt said the current leader of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will run the agency when it transitions to an independent state agency.
Adria Berry has led the agency for the past year, and oversaw the OMMA's "Hard Reset" to catch up on inspections and license compliance.
OMMA will separate from the state health department on Nov. 1.
