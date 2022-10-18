Yukon Officer Saving Choking Baby Caught On Camera

By: Chris Yu

-

A frantic family, a choking baby, and an officer who arrives just in time: body cam video captured how a police sergeant saved an infant struggling to breathe.

On Oct. 3, a distraught woman called 911, saying her 7-week-old grandson was choking.

Several police officers responded, including Sgt. Clay Rush, as well as Sgt. Kovarik and Capt. Catron.

Rush's body cam video shows him running to the front of a home, where a woman was carrying the infant. She handed the baby to Rush as he asked what the baby swallowed.

"Just gripe water. Gripe water. He had an upset tummy," said the woman.

Rush's body cam video shows the sergeant dipping the baby forward so that the child's head was lower than his chest. Rush then patted the back of the baby several times until the infant started crying again.

"When it did work, there was a great sense of relief," said Rush. "As soon as I heard the child cry, that was one of the greatest sounds of crying I've ever heard."

The Yukon Police Department said first responders medically checked the baby, who was doing well.

Rush, having performed the same maneuver on his own children when they choked, said he could relate to the baby's family.

"I knew exactly how they felt. I myself as a parent, I've been in a similar situation and I know the complete chaos that's going through their minds, and I wanted to try my best to bring that to an end as quickly as possible," Rush said.

Rush said the Yukon Police Department trains for situations like this every year with the Yukon Fire Department.

"Saving one life makes the entire career worth it," said Rush.

To learn how to help someone how is choking, the American Red Cross advises checking the scene for safety, having someone call 911, and start helping the person by giving five back blows, followed by five abdominal thrusts. For infants, do chest thrusts instead and keep the baby's head lower than the chest. Continue those steps until the object comes out or if the person can cough or breathe.

This graphic is available for reference.



