Chili Cook-Off Set For Downtown OKC Oct. 21

By: News 9

Chili enthusiasts and cooks across Oklahoma are gearing up for the 20th anniversary of an Oklahoma City event called 'Carne Diem.'

The event happens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday Oct. 21 and is sponsored by Oklahoma City's VI Marketing and Branding. A spokesperson for VI Marketing and Branding told News 9 via email that Park Avenue will be blocked off in front of their office for the event.

Each year, Oklahoma City's best chefs and restaurants are invited to compete in the event, which benefits the United Way of Central Oklahoma.

Attendees will get three bowls of chili and a bottle of water or soda for a donation of at least $15.

For questions about entering the competition, reach out to carnediem@thevibrand.com or call 405-525-0055.



