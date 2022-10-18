Crash In Stillwater Leaves 2 Dead

-

The Stillwater Police Department responded to a deadly crash at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on West 6th Avenue near North Country Club Road.

Authorities said 18-year-old Luke House was going the wrong way and speeding excessively when he crashed.

"We believe that Mr. House was driving in excess of the posted speed limit," Lt. Low said.

The driver of the other car, 60-year-old Virginia Winston, is still being treated in the hospital. Meanwhile, House was airlifted from the scene and released Sunday.

House's passenger, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud, was an Oklahoma State University student from Austin, Texas. Winston's passenger was 40-year-old Jeremi Smith from Oklahoma City. Begnaud and Smith were killed.

Lt. Low said this is not the first wrong-way crash on Highway 51.

"It's only divided by a grass median, so some people from the area may be confused on which direction they're traveling but there are several signs posted that says wrong way," Lt. Low said.

Deborah Laird lives near the area of the crash, and said she was shocked after hearing about it.

"Tragic, very very tragic," Laird said. "Especially for it to be head-on, when I knew it was 4 lanes, I was like, 'how?'"

Laird said she can't imagine being part of the tragic scene.

"My heart goes out to them because the ones that we're driving have to live with that for the rest of their lives," Laird said.

No charges have been filed, and Stillwater police are still investigating the crash. Police are asking anybody with information or cameras around the scene to reach out to them,