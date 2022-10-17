Oklahoma Co. DA Candidates Discuss Fatal OCPD Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Stavian Rodriguez

-

A preliminary hearing for five Oklahoma City police officers involved in a deadly shooting was moved again on Monday morning.

The officers were charged with first-degree manslaughter in March 2021 following the Nov. 2020 shooting death of 15-year-old armed robbery suspect Stavian Rodriguez.

The case is also now a focal point in next month’s Oklahoma County District Attorney race after Republican candidate Kevin Calvey promised, if elected, to drop the charges.

“There’s no way that case can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Calvey during an interview on Oct. 12. “The police already investigated it and found it was a justifiable shooting.”

In an interview the same day, Calvey’s Democratic challenger in the race, Vicki Behenna, was quick to criticize the campaign promise.

“It is completely improper and dangerous, in my opinion, for somebody running for (Oklahoma County) District Attorney to pre-judge a case without knowing what the evidence is,” said Behenna.

Calvey responded by saying the video released after the shooting is enough evidence to make the decision. He said the only thing that would change his mind is evidence pointing to premeditated intent, which Calvey believes, doesn’t exist.

In the meantime, another preliminary hearing for the officers is scheduled for January 31, 2023.

Current Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said his office is waiting for the court of criminal appeals to rule on another deadly police shooting in Blackwell before moving forward with the case.