OU Football To Don Special ‘Unity’ Uniform This Weekend Against Kansas

Prentice Gautt is known for being the first Black scholarship football player at Oklahoma. He was not only talented on the field. He also succeeded in the classroom as an academic All-American.

"He had the mental capacity to deal with everything thrown at him and not retaliate as others might have," former Sooner linebacker Caleb Kelly said.

Gautt’s story remains a pivotal part of the football program’s history. The Sooners will don “Unity Week” uniforms in honor of Gautt this weekend against Kansas.

Two years ago, a group of Sooner football players saw racial injustices happening across the country and decided to act.

“‘We already have a platform. Why not create a movement?’" said Kelly.

"Unity Week" was created by student-athletes like Kelly along with fellow former Sooners Pat Fields, Jeremiah Hall, Creed Humphrey and Chanse Sylvie.

They marched on campus, created groups to work on community service projects, helped register people to vote and created the “Unity Week” uniforms.

"It's supposed to be dramatic, it's supposed to bring a lot of attention and we are supposed to have people asking, ‘What are they doing?’" said Kelly.

Every Sooner student-athlete will wear a version of the “Unity” uniform at some point this season.

"When I thought of Prentice Gautt, I thought of how he had it worse than we do and still is recognized today because of how mature and respected he was," said Kelly.

The Gautt family will be recognized on the field during Saturday’s game.