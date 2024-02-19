OU Preparing To Host Big 12 Women's Gymnastics Championship

Monday, February 19th 2024, 6:07 am
The University of Oklahoma is preparing to host the Big 12 Women's Gymnastics Championship in March.
The top-ranked Sooners are hosting the championship in their last season in the conference on March 23.
Over the weekend, OU placed first out of four teams in the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth.
Tickets are on sale now for $20.
