Patty Gasso, OU Softball Stars Talk Upcoming Season, New Stadium

OU head softball coach Patty Gasso, and players Alynah Torres and Karlie Keeney joined News 9 this morning ahead of their upcoming season.

Thursday, January 18th 2024, 10:01 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

With a new stadium set to be ready for the season opener, and a roster full of talent, the Oklahoma Sooners are ready for another season of college softball.

Sooners head coach Patty Gasso, along with stars Alynah Torres and Karlie Keeney, joined the News 9 team Thursday morning to talk more about the upcoming season and their expectations.

The Sooners' season begins on Feb. 8, when they face Utah Valley as part of the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico.
