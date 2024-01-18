Patty Gasso, OU Softball Stars Talk Upcoming Season, New Stadium

Thursday, January 18th 2024, 10:01 am
With a new stadium set to be ready for the season opener, and a roster full of talent, the Oklahoma Sooners are ready for another season of college softball.
Sooners head coach Patty Gasso, along with stars Alynah Torres and Karlie Keeney, joined the News 9 team Thursday morning to talk more about the upcoming season and their expectations.
The Sooners' season begins on Feb. 8, when they face Utah Valley as part of the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico.
