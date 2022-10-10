Investigators Searching For Suspect In Deadly Shooting At SE OKC Motel Known For High Crime

-

UPDATE: Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred.

Oklahoma City police are looking for clues in a man’s death at a motel known as a magnet for criminal activity.

Related: 1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting

The man was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th and the I-35 Service Road, but a suspect is not in custody.

The victim’s mother showed up to the scene about an hour after police arrived. She told News 9 her son was 41 years old, and he had four children. She learned from a relative that her son was involved in a shooting.

Police confirmed the mother's worst fear. The victim's family was escorted out of the crime scene surrounding one side of the Plaza Inn. Police were called to the motel to investigate after witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

“Officers arrived and one person was found deceased,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The 41-year-old man's body was found on the balcony of the second floor. Police said this was the third homicide-related death at the motel this year. Police said two men died in separate beatings earlier in the year.

“I know we’ve responded to more than one homicide at this particular location,” said Quirk. “But there’s no reason to believe that they’re connected or correlated in any way.”

Police said the motel was notorious for violent crimes and drugs.

Newly released numbers showed from October 2021 to October of this year, officers have responded to more than 700 calls for service. The statistics showed 25 of the calls were assaults and most of them involved weapons. A majority of the calls to the Plaza Inn involved disturbances.

This time police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger, killing the city's latest murder victim.

“We’re still trying to determine that part of it,” said Quirk. “Right now, obviously we don’t have any suspects in custody but we’re working through that. In the very early stages here.”

The victim's mother said she last spoke to her son last night at her home, and she did not know he was at the motel.