Fertility Clinic Options Declining in OKC

Fertility services are getting harder to find in Oklahoma, as Integris Health will be closing its Bennett Fertility Institute in Oklahoma City at the end of the year.

"Due to declining patient volumes and overall financial losses from increased expenses and contract labor costs, it is no longer feasible to keep Bennett Fertility open," Integris said. "We find reassurance in knowing that patients will have access to high-quality reproductive care through other service providers in our immediate area."

CEO of Mate Fertility Traci Keen said there will soon only be two clinics dedicated to fertility treatment in the Oklahoma City metro, which will make it more difficult for families to get treatment.

"They are not going to be able to take 8, 9, 10 days off to go to a fertility treatment, so making it geographically accessible is just as important as making it financially accessible," Keen said.

Fertility treatments can be expensive and sometimes insurance doesn't cover treatment, it is also a very labor intensive industry so keeping staff is essential but sometimes difficult.

Mate Fertility is working to make care more accessible and affordable for Oklahomans.

"Our goal is to partner with others and really create more providers and more clinics in a meaningful way," Keen said.

