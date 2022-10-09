Authorities Investigating SW OKC Apartment Fire As Arson

Sunday, October 9th 2022, 7:32 am
Authorities are investigating an apartment fire that broke out Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City as arson.
The fire started at the Brookwood Apartments near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Avenue.
Oklahoma City firefighters said there were people evacuated, and one person was trapped inside.
Firefighters said they were able to get everyone out.
This is a developing story.
