‘Morgan Horse Show’ Gallops Into OKC This Weekend

Men and women of all ages from across the country are meeting in Oklahoma City to see how their Morgan horse competes against the best of the best at the Grand National and World Champion Morgan Horse Show.

This year’s competition marks 50 years, but the week of rides leaves many wanting to return.

“There are people in these stalls that are in their 70s that haven’t missed a Grand National yet,” Taylor River Farm trainer Sarah Gove said.

“It’s the family reunion for the Morgan family,” said C.A. Lee III with the Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show.

Lee said there are over 1,000 horses signed up for the competition.

The event is free for the public to go out to the OKC Fairgrounds. You’ll be able to see many different disciplines riding on Saturday.

