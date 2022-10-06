Midwest City High School Student Arrested, District Officials Say

By: News 9

-

A student at a Mid-Del public school was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to class.

Mid-Del Public Schools officials said the student attended Midwest City High School.

According to the district, administrators received a tip about the student may have had a gun in their possession. A school resource officer then arrested the student.

In a letter sent home to parents from Midwest City High School principal Leslie Berger, the student will not be returning to the campus.

Berger also noted that the student’s arrest is not connected to an unrelated to a social media post reported to school officials Thursday morning.

Thursday’s incident at Midwest City High School is the third such event in the last month where a gun was discovered at an OKC metro school.

Three days ago, administrators found a weapon in the backpack of a Norman High School student.

Related: Norman Police Increase Presence At High School After Gun Was Found

Last month, another loaded gun was discovered in a Putnam City North High School student’s bookbag. That student was also taken into custody.

Related: Loaded Gun Found At Putnam City North, Student Taken Into Custody

This is a developing story.