Thursday, September 15th 2022, 6:13 pm

By: News 9

Loaded Gun Found At Putnam City North, Student Taken Into Custody

Putnam City North High School administration alerted parents of a situation at the school Thursday.

Based on a tip from students and staff that was not specifically about a firearm, campus police conducted a search students.

Police located a firearm and ammunition in a students backpack.

The student was taken into custody on a complaint of possession of a firearm on school property.

There are no indications that the student planned to use the weapon.