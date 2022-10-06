OCPD Investigating Shooting In NW OKC


Wednesday, October 5th 2022, 10:11 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are investigating after one person was shot in the northwest part of the city Wednesday night.

The shooting call came out around 9:15 p.m.

Officers responded to NW 1st Street and Klein Avenue and found one person with a gunshot wound.

They were taken to a local hospital by EMSA.

No suspect info at this time.

This is a developing story.
