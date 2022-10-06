OCPD Investigating Shooting In NW OKC

Wednesday, October 5th 2022, 10:11 pm
Oklahoma City police are investigating after one person was shot in the northwest part of the city Wednesday night.
The shooting call came out around 9:15 p.m.
Officers responded to NW 1st Street and Klein Avenue and found one person with a gunshot wound.
They were taken to a local hospital by EMSA.
No suspect info at this time.
This is a developing story.
