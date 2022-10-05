OSSAA Approves NIL Guidelines For Secondary Schools


Wednesday, October 5th 2022, 6:42 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Name, image and likeness deals will be coming soon to Oklahoma high school athletics.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association approved guidelines Wednesday regarding NIL deals for schools and athletes.

NIL guidelines have allowed college athletes to be paid for their abilities.

According to the OSSAA, a student may earn compensation for their name, image and likeness as long as it is: not contingent on any athletic performance or achievement, not provided as incentive to enroll or remained enroll at a specific school and is not provided by the school or anyone acting on behalf of a school.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 5th, 2022

August 21st, 2022

August 21st, 2022

August 21st, 2022

Top Headlines

October 6th, 2022

October 6th, 2022

October 6th, 2022

October 6th, 2022