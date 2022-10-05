OSSAA Approves NIL Guidelines For Secondary Schools

By: News On 6, News 9

Name, image and likeness deals will be coming soon to Oklahoma high school athletics.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association approved guidelines Wednesday regarding NIL deals for schools and athletes.

NIL guidelines have allowed college athletes to be paid for their abilities.

According to the OSSAA, a student may earn compensation for their name, image and likeness as long as it is: not contingent on any athletic performance or achievement, not provided as incentive to enroll or remained enroll at a specific school and is not provided by the school or anyone acting on behalf of a school.