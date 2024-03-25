Langston Basketball Headed To NAIA 'Fab Four'

Following back-to-back double-digit wins in the NAIA men's basketball championship tournament, the Langston Lions are one of four teams left.

By: News 9

The Langston Lions men's basketball team is headed to the NAIA "Fab Four" after double-digit wins over the weekend.

Langston beat LSU-Shreveport 78-61 on Friday, and won 61-48 over Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday.

On Monday, the Lions play the College of Idaho in Kansas City. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

The winner will proceed to the NAIA National Championship game on Tuesday. Their opponent will be either Grace College or Freed-Hardeman University, who play against each other at 5 p.m. on Monday.