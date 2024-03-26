'The Man:' Jackson Arnold, Fellow Sooners Prep For 2024 Spring Game

Well before he became the starting quarterback, Jackson Arnold stood out at practice with his beautiful, smooth release. He still has it, but now he looks like he has filled out a little bit more, he has matured and carries himself as 'The Man'.

Jackon says he enjoys being the starting quarterback, but that his new offensive coordinator, Seth Littrell, has challenged him to make improvements this Spring.

Arnold explains, "For me, it's about taking care of the ball and decision making... making decisions quicker so that I am not holding the ball too long in the game or making the wrong decision."

As for handling, that comes with being 'The Man': "Delete social media" laughs Arnold, adding, "Seriously, I stayed off of it after the Bowl Game and I am still off social media now. I try to stay away from it all."

OU fans will see what this team has to offer on April 20 at the annual Spring Game, in Norman.