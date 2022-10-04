Giddey Nearly Has Triple-Double, Thunder Beat Nuggets 112-101

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder got off to a hot start in the preseason beating Denver on Monday night.

The Thunder were led by sophomore Josh Giddey who nearly snagged a triple-double in his first game back from a hip injury kept him out at the end of last season. He finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists. He was also perfect from 3, going 2-2.

Tre Mann lit up the scoring column, scoring 17 in just 23 minutes. He was 50% from beyond the arc.

Thunder rookie Jalen Williams, not to be confused with rookie Jaylin Williams, totaled 10 points and 5 assists in his Thunder debut. The other Williams added 3 points.

Aaron Wiggins had a big night off the bench, scoring 15.

The Nuggets didn't play their starters long. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic only scored 2 points in his 15 minutes of action.

The Thunder take on Dallas at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Wednesday.



