OCPD Identifies Officer Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-44

Thursday, September 29th 2022, 9:49 am
An Oklahoma City police officer was killed off duty in a crash early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirm.
OCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn said at around 12:30 a.m. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving northbound on I-44.
Police said another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled over the center guardrail and struck Burke's personal vehicle head-on.
Burke was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to police.
The I-44 northbound lanes have reopened between Southwest 29th Street and Southwest 44th Street.
Police said the investigation is in the early stages.
This is a developing story.
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022