By: News 9

OCPD Identifies Officer Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-44

An Oklahoma City police officer was killed off duty in a crash early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirm.

OCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn said at around 12:30 a.m. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving northbound on I-44.

Police said another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled over the center guardrail and struck Burke's personal vehicle head-on.

Burke was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to police.

The I-44 northbound lanes have reopened between Southwest 29th Street and Southwest 44th Street.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages.

This is a developing story.



