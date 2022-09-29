OCPD Identifies Officer Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-44


Thursday, September 29th 2022, 9:49 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City police officer was killed off duty in a crash early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirm.

OCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn said at around 12:30 a.m. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving northbound on I-44.

Police said another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled over the center guardrail and struck Burke's personal vehicle head-on.

Burke was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to police.

The I-44 northbound lanes have reopened between Southwest 29th Street and Southwest 44th Street.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages.

This is a developing story.
