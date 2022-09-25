Sooners Drop Below Top 10 Of AP Top 25


Sunday, September 25th 2022, 6:21 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


The Sooners and the Cowboys both remain in the AP Top 25 ranking, but the Sooners dipped below the Top 10 after their matchup against Kansas State.

OU moved down 12 spots to No. 18 after their defeat against the Wildcats 41-34. The Sooners are set to take on the TCU Horned Frogs at 11 a.m. next Saturday.

The Cowboys had a weekend off, so they remain in the No. 9 slot and are set to take on the Baylor Bears at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday.

Georgia, Alabama, Ohio StateMichigan and Clemson still keep their placements among the top five.
