Sooners, Cowboys Stay In Top 10 Of AP 25

The Sooners and the Cowboys both took in big wins this weekend against Nebraska and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in week three of the college football season.
The Sooners stay at No. 6. after they dominated the field against the Cornhuskers 49-14.
The Cowboys were knocked down to No. 9 after defeating the Golden Lions 63-7.
Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson still keep their placements among the top five.