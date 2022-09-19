Sooners, Cowboys Stay In Top 10 Of AP 25

Sunday, September 18th 2022, 10:48 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

The Sooners and the Cowboys both took in big wins this weekend against Nebraska and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in week three of the college football season.

The Sooners stay at No. 6. after they dominated the field against the Cornhuskers 49-14.

The Cowboys were knocked down to No. 9 after defeating the Golden Lions 63-7.

Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson still keep their placements among the top five.