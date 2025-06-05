How to treat dark spots on your face

On this edition of Daily Dose, Dr. Lacy Anderson answers a viewer's question about how to remove dark spots from your face.

By: Anna Denison

Anderson said dark spots on the skin are often caused by sun damage and hormone changes.

She said there are several over-the-counter skin-lightening products that can help.

She recommends looking for creams or serums with vitamin C, niacinamide, and kojic acid. You can also use chemical exfoliants, such as glycolic acid and salicylic acid, which can remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover to help fade dark spots, according to Anderson.

She recommended consulting your primary care doctor or dermatologist for prescription medications like Hydroquinone, a topical medication that inhibits melanin production, and retin-A, which can also help fade dark spots.

She warned that prescription medications are more potent and may cause dryness and sun sensitivity, so be sure to wear sunscreen while using these products and to prevent new dark spots from forming.

She said other procedures like chemical peels, laser treatment, and microdermabrasion can also reduce dark spots.