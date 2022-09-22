Kiss The Pig Standings As Of Sept. 22, 2022


Thursday, September 22nd 2022, 4:52 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

So far our viewers have raised almost $4,000 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services.

Right now, our evening team is in the lead with just over $2,000! The morning team is currently sitting at just over $1,700.

Stop by our booth near Gate 1 at the Oklahoma State Fair for a chance to meet the News 9 team and donate to see your favorite newscasters Kiss The Pig.
