Law Enforcement Agencies Across The State Receive Grant Money

Attorney General John O’Connor announced law enforcement agencies receiving grant money in our state.

Fifty-eight agencies are getting thousands of dollars in state funding. Some agencies are looking for ways to spend the money while others are making plans to advance their tech.

The Safe Oklahoma Grant was made to help agencies target crime in their communities.

Overall, $2 million dollars will be distributed statewide.

After 10 years in existence, the Safe Oklahoma Grant got a record-breaking number of applicants.

“All new portable radios in one department, drones with thermal imaging, forensic software, and patrol vehicles,” said John O’Connor, the Oklahoma Attorney General.

The Oklahoma City Police department will get $400,00. The money will help the understaffed department fund an overtime program.

“They are actually going out and knocking on doors in the neighborhoods that we have identified where the issues are and talking to the folks and saying, ‘what are the issues, what would you like to see?’ and how would you like us to direct our efforts,” said Wade Gourley, the Police Chief for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The Tulsa Police Department also got $400,000. Their money is going towards their gun crime unit and other initiatives.

“The funds will allow us to help human trafficking victims, fugitive warrants and narcotics. All of these are driving factors to the violence that we are seeing in the city,” said Wendell Franklin, the Police Chief for the Tulsa Police Department.

With $59,000 the Norman Police Department will improve their lab.

“We are purchasing a Faro Machine to help us document crime scenes better. It takes a complete scan of the crime scene and from that we can take measurements, we have everything,” said Kevin Foster, the Police Chief with the Norman Police Department.

Pauls Valley received $12,000 to help process fingerprints faster.

“This money today will allow us to buy what is called a live scan machine. It is an automatic fingerprint machine; it connects us directly to OSBI and the FBI. We have been doing manual fingerprints for many, many, many years,” said Mitch McGill, the Police Chief for the Pauls Valley Police Department.

The Attorney General said the grants are made over a one-year period and continued funding is not guaranteed.




