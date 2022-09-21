Oklahoma AG Announces Recipients For 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grants

By: News 9, News On 6

Oklahoma attorney general John O'Connor announced recipients for the 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grants Wednesday afternoon.

Fifty-eight law enforcement agencies will receive a combined $2 million dollars in order pay for costs including overtime pay for officers, updating technology and paying for new resources.

O'Connor was joined Wednesday at Oklahoma City Police Department headquarters by OCPD chief Wade Gourley, Tulsa Police Department chief Wendell Franklin, Norman Police Department chief Kevin Foster and Pauls Valley Police Department chief Mitch McGill.

The four departments combined account for $871,601 of the $2 million distributed.