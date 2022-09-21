Oklahoma AG Announces Recipients For 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grants


Wednesday, September 21st 2022, 3:10 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma attorney general John O'Connor announced recipients for the 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grants Wednesday afternoon.

Fifty-eight law enforcement agencies will receive a combined $2 million dollars in order pay for costs including overtime pay for officers, updating technology and paying for new resources.

O'Connor was joined Wednesday at Oklahoma City Police Department headquarters by OCPD chief Wade Gourley, Tulsa Police Department chief Wendell Franklin, Norman Police Department chief Kevin Foster and Pauls Valley Police Department chief Mitch McGill.

The four departments combined account for $871,601 of the $2 million distributed.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 21st, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 21st, 2022

Top Headlines

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022