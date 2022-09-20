19-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Fist Fight Between Harrah Couple Turned Deadly

-

Harrah police are investigating a couple's fight that turned deadly Monday night at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and Triple X Road.

Police arrested 19-year-old Curtis Ritter on a first-degree murder complaint for the death of 21-year-old Jai Gilbert.

Harrah Police Department chief Tom Custer said Ritter called 911 at 8:25 p.m. Monday to report Gilbert was unresponsive in a bedroom. When officers arrived, they found Gilbert deceased.

“It appears this was a domestic violence situation,” Custer said.

Custer said Ritter and the victim were in a dating relationship and living with his parents. Ritter told investigators he and his girlfriend had a fight earlier in the day.

“He said they had a fist fight,” Custer said. “She sustained injuries to her face and head. The extent and degree of those injuries will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.”

Police did not find injuries on Ritter or weapons inside the home. Custer said Ritter's father was home when the violent fight broke out.

“The other two people in the home -- one had gone to work, the other was at home back in a bedroom for most of the day,” Custer said.

Custer said Ritter was questioned but did not go into details about what the suspect said.

“He made statements that led us to believe that he was responsible for her death and subsequently he was arrested,” said Custer.

Ritter was placed in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Harrah police will turn their investigation over the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office for formal charges.