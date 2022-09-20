Harrah Police: Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Killing Woman In Home

Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 11:35 am

By: News 9

UPDATE (11:35 a.m., Sept. 20, 2022): Harrah police released additional information on a woman who was found dead Monday night.

Officers said they arrested a suspect, identified as 19-year-old Curtis Ritter, in connection with the killing.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jai Gilbert.

Police said they arrived at the home just after 8 p.m. Monday regarding a person who was unresponsive. An investigation by officers determined Ritter, who lived at the home near Northeast 23rd Street and Triple X Road, allegedly killed Gilbert.

Ritter was arrested and taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center. He is facing a first-degree murder complaint.

Below is the original story.

-----------------------------------------

Harrah police said a woman was found dead in a home near Northeast 23rd Street and Triple X Road.

Investigators said when they arrived, they found the body of a woman at a home.

Police said they suspect foul play, but it is too early in the investigation to call the death a homicide.

This is a developing story.







