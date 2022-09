Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 5:00 am

By: News 9

The exclusive OKC Zoo Brew event kicks off at 4 p.m. next Sept 30.

For $70 each, visitors can obtain access to unlimited beer sampling and an after-hours experience at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

The event is for visitors 21 or older, and concessions and food trucks will also be available.

To purchase tickets, click here.