Bishop McGuinness High School Steps Up Security After Hoax 911 Call

Sunday, September 18th 2022, 10:14 pm

A metro school is stepping up security following a nationwide active shooter scare. Bishop McGuinness High School in northwest Oklahoma City and other schools in the region went on lockdown after a hoax 911 was made last week.

School was out for McGuinness students the following day for active shooter training. The training was scheduled before the hoax. The President and principal David Morton told parents in a statement that he planned to speak to students on Monday about the safety changes they were making around campus.

Oklahoma City Police and other first responders rushed to the high school moments after police said a 911 caller claimed there was a shooter inside the school.

“He mentioned a specific classroom,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Of there being an active shooter and people injured in that room.”

Morton’s statement to parents also included information about the day of the shooting, "We were informed about the situation as the police arrived on campus." Morton said they immediately took precautions.

“A complete sweep of the building was made, and our students were in a classroom lockdown,” said Morton.

As police secured the high school, other schools in Kansas and Missouri did the same. The same call was made to a high school in Wichita, Kansas.

“With any kind of call like this,” said Lt. Dale Matter, Wichita Police Department. “Where there’s the possibility of people actively being killed, we respond as fast as we can.”

Law enforcement continually trains for situations like what played out across multiple states. This time they said it turned out to be a "swatting call" or a hoax meant to send out SWAT teams. Oklahoma City Police said they did not find a threat on the school's campus.

“This was an unfortunate event but an educational experience for the school,” said Morton. “This will allow us to shore up any areas that will make our campus even safer.”

Morton said campus counselors are available to students if needed. Police said they are investigating the source of the call.