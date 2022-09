Saturday, September 17th 2022, 7:20 pm

By: News 9

Parts of NW Oklahoma experienced some severe weather Saturday evening.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties that brought rain, hail and lightning to the area.

News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan captured video of a fire that started near Harmon to the west of Vici, Oklahoma, after a lightning strike.