Fire causes temporary closure at metro Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic

The Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic will close its doors this week to cleanup after recent fire.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic said it will be closed this week due to cleanup from a recent fire at its main clinic in Oklahoma City.

The closure impacts the clinic on 750 N East 13th, near Northeast 13th and Childrens Avenue.

Phone lines will be down, but an answering service will be available for urgent calls and messages, according to a company spokesperson.

The clinic said it will be canceling or rescheduling appointments to other locations.

The main shot clinic will also be closed, but other locations will be available in Norman, Edmond and Yukon, according to company officials.

