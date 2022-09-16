Oklahoma City Police Release Security Footage From Unsolved 2021 Homicide Investigation

Thursday, September 15th 2022, 8:49 pm

The Oklahoma City Police Department released security footage of a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly October 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 20-year-old Bureisha Willams.

MSgt. Gary Knight admitted the video quality of the footage is “terrible,” but the department hopes it will provoke new information in the case.

“It's really the best video that we have at this point, so we're hoping somebody out there knows something about this case,” Knight said. “Even if it's something small, and they don't think it'll make a difference, it could help us break this case.”

The video shows a vehicle driving alongside the Taylor Ridge Apartments on Northwest 36th St., near Ann Arbor Avenue.

Williams, according to her family, had walked out of her mother’s apartment moments before the shooting. Her grandmother, Leisha Nelson, called it an ambush.

“She was so smart, so outgoing, just beautiful,” Nelson said. The shooter “took a part of my heart. It can't be healed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCPD Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.



