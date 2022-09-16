DHS Opens Grant To Expand Childcare In ‘Daycare Deserts’

Thursday, September 15th 2022, 8:49 pm

The State of Oklahoma announced a new start up grant program to address the ongoing childcare crisis across the state.

More than half of the state’s population lives in a childcare desert, according to the Center for American Progress. The Department of Human Services said this grant will increase accessibility in those areas.

Out of Oklahoma's 77 counties, the Department of Human Services said 34 of those are in childcare deserts.

“Meaning there aren’t enough licensee childcare centers available for the number of children whose parents work and need care of some kind,” Carrie Williams, the Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness said.

Williams said this issue isn't new, but the pandemic shed light on the problem.

“During the pandemic about 30 percent of childcare providers actually closed their doors. Now we've rebounded as a state to some extent, but not all the way to where we were pre pandemic levels,” Williams said

The Department of Human Services wants to be better than pre-pandemic numbers. So, they opened up a startup grant available to providers and people who are considering becoming licensed childcare providers in identified desert counties.

“Right now, it's very difficult to attract a business to a rural community in Oklahoma, if there's no childcare available to support the workforce,” Williams said.

If you would like to apply for this grant click here.



