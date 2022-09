Thursday, September 15th 2022, 5:18 am

By: News 9

Learning System Used By OKC, Edmond Schools May Have Been Hacked

Leaders from both districts said they received reports of issues involving the platform "SeeSaw."

Initial findings show there could have been an inappropriate message sent to kids. Seesaw has disabled messaging while it figures the issue.

OKCPS said while it hasn't had inappropriate messages reported, the district wants to be transparent and proactive so families and staff would be prepared just in case.