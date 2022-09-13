New Hybrid School In Mustang Offers Students, Parents Learning Opportunities

Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 6:18 pm

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, many families have turned their homes into classrooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basecamp Hybrid School in Mustang is a new facility that’s giving families the option to homeschool and engage in a structured environment.

Brenna Reaves is a mother of five, a teacher to her kids and now runs Basecamp Hybrid School.

At Basecamp, she said she doesn't lead the classroom.

"The parents don't have any teaching responsibilities, so they can drop the kids off and do whatever they wish,” Reaves said.

Students attend Basecamp two days a week to learn science, social studies and art from certified teachers. They also spend a lot of time outdoors.

"I believe that whenever you are in nature that something just comes alive, and your senses just come alive,” Reaves said.

For Reaves, the decision to homeschool was a labor of love she started six years ago.

"Our boy twin has a muscle disease, and so, we started in the public school system,” Reaves said. “The days were long. He would fatigue quickly, and so that is when we decided to homeschool."

Reaves’ son, Jack, describes going to public school as "depressing" because he is not able to do things that all of the other kids are doing.

With this model, Jack can go at his own place and interact with other students.

Reaves knows how difficult it was to find the right place for Jack.

"We do accept special needs children,” Reaves said. “I am a registered nurse. My husband is a registered nurse. We have also teamed up with Speech Heart Services, so they come out two days a week.”

For more information on Basecamp Hybrid School, click here.