Firefighters Train To Extinguish Electric Vehicle Fires In OKC

Monday, September 12th 2022, 9:23 am

By: News 9

Firefighters Meet In OKC To Learn How To Extinguish Electric Vehicle Fires

Firefighters from multiple departments met in Oklahoma City to learn the best way to handle fires involving electric cars.

Oklahoma City Fire Department Major Ted Lausser said because of the car's batteries, it becomes more difficult than a regular vehicle fire.

"The batteries can go into thermal runaway," Lausser said. " Heating up the next one starting a chain reaction that can take several hours to stop."

Trainers showed the first responders how to attack the fire and keep the battery cool so it doesn't re-ignite.

These firefighters then can help train their own departments with the skills they've learned.