Gov. Stitt’s brother asks U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss speeding ticket on tribal land

Wednesday, July 9th 2025, 10:50 pm
Gov. Kevin Stitt's brother, Keith, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider his efforts to dismiss a four-year-old traffic ticket.
In 2021, Tulsa police fined him $250 for speeding within Muscogee Creek Nation boundaries. Keith Stitt argued that state courts didn't have jurisdiction because he is a tribal member and was ticketed on tribal land. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled against him in March of 2025.
In a petition filed Wednesday, Keith accuses the state of defying the federal McGirt decision.
