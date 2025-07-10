Gov. Stitt’s brother asks U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss speeding ticket on tribal land

Keith Stitt is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a four-year-old speeding ticket, arguing state courts had no jurisdiction under the McGirt ruling because he’s a tribal member ticketed on reservation land.

Wednesday, July 9th 2025, 10:50 pm

By: Destini Pittman


Gov. Kevin Stitt's brother, Keith, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider his efforts to dismiss a four-year-old traffic ticket.

In 2021, Tulsa police fined him $250 for speeding within Muscogee Creek Nation boundaries. Keith Stitt argued that state courts didn't have jurisdiction because he is a tribal member and was ticketed on tribal land. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled against him in March of 2025.

In a petition filed Wednesday, Keith accuses the state of defying the federal McGirt decision.
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

