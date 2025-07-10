Anti-government militia group claims responsibility for vandalism to News 9 radar

Anti-government group Veterans On Patrol claims responsibility for vandalizing News 9's NextGen Live radar in Oklahoma City.

By: Sylvia Corkill

An anti-government militia group claims to be responsible for vandalizing News 9’s radar.

News 9 security cameras captured who police said is Anthony Mitchell, destroying the power supply to News 9’s NextGen Live radar in northeast Oklahoma City.

Mitchell was arrested Tuesday for an unrelated crime. Police have since filed complaints against Mitchell related to the crime, but have not confirmed any connection to the group in question.

Following his arrest, Veterans On Patrol, an anti-government militia group, claimed responsibility for the vandalism.

While it’s unknown if Mitchell has ties to the group, its founder, Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer, admitted to encouraging the destruction of weather radars and to targeting another weather radar in Oklahoma earlier this month. The group believes the military is using radars to alter the weather.

"When the military plays God with the weather, they're mocking our Heavenly Father,” said Veterans on Patrol founder, Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer.

Meyer claims there are no laws that can prevent them from destroying weather radars and describes the methodical process.

“Destroying the back-up supply, the cooling network, those items need to be reordered and installed; they will cost a lot of money and time,” said Meyer.

Meyer claimed his group was watching Oklahoma radars closely.

“We have these towers on observation, we’ve seen the security increases they are making to protect them,” said Meyer.

He said beefed-up security to protect the radars would not deter the group’s work.

“Our goal is to take out 15 energy weapons in this state, and we want to do it simultaneously,” said Meyer.

Mitchell has yet to be formally charged with damaging News 9’s radar.

