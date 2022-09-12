OU School Of Dance Honoring Ballerinas Who Changed Ballet Forever

Sunday, September 11th 2022, 10:56 pm

The OU School of Dance is honoring five distinguished ballerinas for their perseverance in the dance world.

The school hopes to create a platform for the next generation of choreographers, especially native choreographers.

To honor these native dancers, OU School of Dance is hosting the five moons dance festival. This year, collaborating with the First Americans Museum.

Maria Tallchief, Marjorie Tallchief, Rosella Hightower, Moscelyne Larkin, and Yvonne Chouteau are also known as the five moons.

“They were just so incredible as ballerinas, as dancers, as people and they were technically amazing. Their names are known globally,” Leslie Krause with the University of Oklahoma said.

Five Native American women who Krause said changed the face of ballet and were always on point.

“It was very uncommon for native women to be in the environments that they're in. They were trailblazers, like very much American icons,” Krause said.

Kraus said these women gave many gifts to Oklahoma.

“The five moons really belong to Oklahoma.”

Yvonne Chouteau founded the Oklahoma City Ballet, along with the OU School of Dance. The festival focusees on Moscelyne Larkin, who founded the Tulsa Ballet with her husband.

“While we are experiencing and learning about these women's lives, we want to make sure we create a platform for the next generation of dancemakers,” Krause said.

Folks traveled from all over to hear stories about them and to experience the performance.

“I hope they're inspired. I hope that they learn about the history of the school and also the history of dance in Oklahoma and to understand how dynamic and interesting and rich the history is,” Krause said.