Canadian County Sheriff's Office Deputy Dies After Heart Attack

On Thursday, the Canadian County Sheriff's Department lost one of their own.
Deputy Justin Baxter died of a heart attack.
Tiffany Baxter describes her husband Justin as a loving husband, a caring father, a family man and a public servant.
"He was such a kind and gentle man that would give you the shirt off his back."
Justin Baxter died suddenly on September 8th.
Tiffany says Justin suffered from a heart attack several years prior but recovered.
Justin had served in the National Guard for 7 years and first joined law enforcement in 2020.
He worked in the communities of Canton and Geary, then he fulfilled his dream of being a Canadian County Sheriff's Deputy.
Justin and Tiffany enjoyed hunting, spending time together and raising their two girls.
"I couldn't have picked a better man to have children with, our oldest Kayla is wrapped around his finger."