Thursday, September 8th 2022, 6:12 pm

Former Children’s Theatre Employee Charged With Possession Of Child Porn

An Oklahoma Children’s Theatre employee was fired after being federally charged with possession of child pornography.

Nathan Benfall, 33, was charged on Tuesday in Oklahoma City Federal Court and booked into Logan County Detention Center.

An FBI Special Investigator tracked the IP address of Benfall’s phone after he downloaded a video that investigators were following during an undercover investigation.

Benfall was taken into custody at his Oklahoma City home on Tuesday.

He has been released on bond and must not have contact with minors or be within 100 feet of schools or other places where children primarily spend time.

Court documents say Benfall was registered as a foster parent through the Department of Health Services in 2018. DHS spokespeople say he has not had foster children in his custody since 2020.

DHS told News 9 that Benfall was connected with foster care through TFI Family Services, a partner group. News 9 reached out to TFI for more information but has not heard back.



