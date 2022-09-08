Former Oklahoma Children's Theatre Employee Arrested On Suspicion Of Child Porn Possession

Thursday, September 8th 2022, 3:59 pm

By: News 9

A former employee with the Oklahoma’s Children Theatre was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

An affidavit filed in federal court said Nathan Benfall, the Director of Operations for the Oklahoma Children's Theatre, had child pornography on his phone.

The affidavit said a search warrant had been executed on Tuesday, where they discovered the child pornography on Benfall's phone during the search.

Lyn Adams, Executive Director of Oklahoma Children’s Theatre, released the following statement in response to the arrest:

"Oklahoma Children’s Theatre’s mission to provide live theatre and educational experiences for young audiences makes the news about the arrest of our former employee Nathan Benfall especially devastating. We were made aware yesterday that he was taken into custody; Oklahoma Children’s Theatre responded immediately by firing this person. For questions about his arrest, contact Travis Smith at the U.S. Attorneys Office, Media Engagement, (405) 553-8772. The children we serve and our community is our number one priority."

Benfall is now now charged with possession of child pornography. He is in custody in Logan County.